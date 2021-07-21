Man Group plc Cuts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.73.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.01. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.