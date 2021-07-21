Man Group plc Cuts Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 106,546 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.42% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

