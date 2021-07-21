Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Man Group plc reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,437 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.14% of SEI Investments worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,741,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,335,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,845,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $72,825,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in SEI Investments by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after buying an additional 818,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,502,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In related news, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $820,690.00. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,250 in the last ninety days. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

