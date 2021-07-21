Man Group plc Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,826,515. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.00. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.