Man Group plc Has $11.28 Million Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.22% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE SPR opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.14. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.