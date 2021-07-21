Man Group plc Has $11.99 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 550.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,655 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.14.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $197.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $197.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

