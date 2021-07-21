Man Group plc Raises Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 194.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 84,091 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $13,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,605,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Northern Trust by 66.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after purchasing an additional 92,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Northern Trust by 20.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 140,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $2,011,800.00. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,276 shares of company stock worth $18,530,631. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.64.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $111.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

