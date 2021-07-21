Man Group plc Sells 87,235 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,235 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.41% of Cogent Communications worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $3,173,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 190,252 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Insiders sold a total of 36,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.95 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

