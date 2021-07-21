Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Holdings Cut by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 318,700 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.40% of Manhattan Associates worth $30,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,266. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 108.55 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.64.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 28,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $96,573.96. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,180 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $310,955.20. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

