ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. ManpowerGroup updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.860-$1.940 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.86-1.94 EPS.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.73. 529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAN. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

