Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Raised to C$4.25 at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.10% from the company’s current price.

MOZ has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities cut Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.30.

Shares of TSE MOZ traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.10. The company had a trading volume of 292,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,718. The firm has a market capitalization of C$727.28 million and a P/E ratio of -64.58. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.04 and a 1 year high of C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.17.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$68,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,750,032.40.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

