MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises 4.2% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peconic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of MasTec worth $39,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MasTec by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of MasTec by 217.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1,605.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 96,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,443. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upped their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

