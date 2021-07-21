Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $190.00 at Truist

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price raised by Truist from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

MTCH traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,527. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.44.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,386 shares of company stock worth $2,767,328 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

