Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $5,412,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,418,704.40.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45.

On Monday, June 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,767.36.

On Friday, May 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $3,936,133.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $3,668,451.52.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80.

Cloudflare stock opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of -256.38 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.