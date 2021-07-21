Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $9,602,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 509.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of BOOT opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $222,585.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

