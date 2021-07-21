Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6,869.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,807 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $171.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

