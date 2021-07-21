Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,166,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after buying an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after acquiring an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,660,000 after purchasing an additional 597,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

NYSE:GS opened at $364.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total transaction of $2,350,483.20. Insiders sold a total of 24,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,369,737 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

