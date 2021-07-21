Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 51,320 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 307.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 49,120 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,965,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

SKX opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at $13,739,392.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,313 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

