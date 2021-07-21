Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 22,369 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,369 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.