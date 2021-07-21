Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 22,369 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,369 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.
In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.
Micron Technology Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
