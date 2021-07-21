Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $1.96 Million Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

