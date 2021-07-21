Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.33.

CLX stock opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $170.50 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.62.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

