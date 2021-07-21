McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Reduced by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,170,189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 352,146 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $262,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.39.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.92. 31,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,561. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $191.64 and a 1-year high of $239.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

