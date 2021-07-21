Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Update

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 300,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

MDNA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,898. Medicenna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

