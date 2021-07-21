Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $205.00. The stock had previously closed at $176.39, but opened at $184.69. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Medpace shares last traded at $182.79, with a volume of 2,467 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $2,712,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,301,135.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,590 shares of company stock valued at $43,395,604. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $99,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

