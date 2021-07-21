MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

