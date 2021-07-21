MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $6.07 on Monday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.