MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Foxhaven Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,213 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 7.1% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $246,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $6.98 on Wednesday, reaching $1,535.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,752. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4,974.52 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $952.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,438.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.