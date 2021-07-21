Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

