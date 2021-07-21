Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Short Interest Down 29.9% in June

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MCMJ traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 15,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,148. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,152,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 559.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 148,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 125,812 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

