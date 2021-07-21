Merit Financial Group LLC Has $442,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 118.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after buying an additional 466,327 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after buying an additional 185,374 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after buying an additional 181,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,779,000 after buying an additional 169,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $276.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $196.49 and a twelve month high of $280.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

