Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $270,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,081,000 after buying an additional 271,793 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.