Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

