Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $684.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $678.06. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $723.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

