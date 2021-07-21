Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $971,700.00. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,338 shares of company stock valued at $22,161,124. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

