Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Mesoblast reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MESO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.39. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

