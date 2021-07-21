Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 428,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
MTCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Metacrine in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
In other Metacrine news, CEO Preston Klassen purchased 20,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,791.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,791.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.
MTCR stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.33 and a quick ratio of 17.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. Metacrine has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81.
Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Metacrine will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Metacrine Company Profile
Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.
