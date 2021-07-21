Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives C$56.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.58.

Several research firms recently commented on MX. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday.

TSE MX traded up C$1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,290. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$24.44 and a 1-year high of C$62.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.6420208 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.14%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

