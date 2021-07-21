Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on the stock.

Shares of MTRO traded down GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 92.95 ($1.21). 1,015,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,912. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.14. The company has a market capitalization of £160.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

