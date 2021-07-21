Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on the stock.
Shares of MTRO traded down GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 92.95 ($1.21). 1,015,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,912. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.14. The company has a market capitalization of £160.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.
Metro Bank Company Profile
