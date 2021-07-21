Mfn Partners, Lp Acquires 26,528 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 26,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,664,101.44.

Shares of SUMO opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,335,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 358,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 347,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 229,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

