Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $5.44

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.15. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 24,120 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

