MicroBitcoin (MBC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $542,084.83 and approximately $13.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001770 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006286 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00091282 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

