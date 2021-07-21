Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.86 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.61.

MU stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

