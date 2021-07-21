Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,689 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 385,046 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.9% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $126,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,141,315 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $976,398,000 after purchasing an additional 432,754 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 33,028 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 23.1% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $377,232,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 315.3% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 458,604 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $108,125,000 after purchasing an additional 671,629 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $279.32 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $284.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

