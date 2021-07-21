Mid-America Apartment Communities’ (MAA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.25.

MAA opened at $186.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $108.63 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,943,000 after acquiring an additional 38,276 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

