Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives $55.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upped their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $779,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,658.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,381 shares of company stock worth $13,030,667. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mimecast by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 3.4% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Mimecast by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.04. 383,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

