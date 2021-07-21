Mina Achieves Market Cap of $196.54 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00003414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $196.54 million and $9.73 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00104499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00144901 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,957.58 or 0.99378675 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 179,036,085 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

