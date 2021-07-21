MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of MNSO opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $121,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,274,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,430,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,446,000 after buying an additional 3,203,988 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 5,893.4% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,981,000 after buying an additional 2,946,700 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,026,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

