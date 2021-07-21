Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Cap Reaches $31.06 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $31.06 million and approximately $77,290.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.61 or 0.00073615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00106513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00146057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,941.11 or 0.99579493 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,315,549 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.