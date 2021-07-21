Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 2,173,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $32,608,140.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,871,420 shares of company stock worth $156,271,340.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

