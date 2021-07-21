MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Stock analysts at MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.89.

Fabrinet stock opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $20,478,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after buying an additional 212,648 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,171,000 after buying an additional 202,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

